Unintentional Atty Biases Can Hurt Corporate Clients

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Attorneys could be more effective counselors to corporate clients by realizing that things like bias and the pressure to obey a manager can shape their advice, according to a paper made available online Wednesday. In the paper, "Behavioral Legal Ethics Lessons for Corporate Counsel," Paula Schaefer, associate dean for academic affairs and a professor of law at the University of Tennessee College of Law, explains how both consciously held beliefs and unrecognized influences can lead a well-meaning corporate attorney astray. Schaefer draws on behavioral science to explain the factors that can influence corporate attorneys as they try to decide how or if...

