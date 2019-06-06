Insurers Pen Cyberattack Shield To Avoid 'Silent' Exposure

Law360, London (June 6, 2019, 6:37 PM BST) -- City insurers have drafted language shielding themselves from accidentally making massive payouts from cyberattacks after the Prudential Regulation Authority said it was alarmed they could be left exposed by the growth in online crime. The International Underwriting Association of London on Tuesday published two cyber exclusions intended to protect insurers from accidentally covering a policyholder hit by a cyberattack when they had not explicitly agreed to do so. The trade group, which represents companies in the City's insurance market, said the exclusions will help mollify concerns that insurers were silently covering cyber risks in legacy, loosely worded contracts intended to cover general...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS