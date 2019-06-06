3 Firms Sculpt $570M Deal For Management Software Biz

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of industrial equipment maker Fortive Corp. on Thursday agreed to pay $570 million for private equity-backed Intelex Corp., which makes cloud-based management software for businesses, in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis, Goodwin Procter and Osler Hoskin. Under the terms of the transaction, Fortive-owned Industrial Scientific Corp. will pick up Intelex from growth equity firm JMI Equity, according to a statement. Intelex makes software focused on environmental, health and safety and quality, or EHSQ, management. The company’s products are designed to help companies do things like manage and improve their environmental compliance, collect and maintain data and put...

