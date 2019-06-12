Justices Setting New Standard For Discharged Debt Collection

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 2:20 PM EDT) -- In a unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court recently clarified the appropriate standard to be applied in determining whether civil contempt sanctions are appropriate where a creditor seeks to collect a debt that has been discharged in a bankruptcy proceeding. In Taggart v. Lorenzen, et al.[1], the court adopted an objective standard, finding that civil contempt sanctions against a creditor would be appropriate where “there is no fair ground of doubt” as to whether the discharge order barred collection of a particular debt.[2] This new standard is likely to change some behavior at the margins, but likely will not have a...

