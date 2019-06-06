UK Closes Investigation On Laundry Co. Merger Breakup

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s competition enforcer officially closed the book on an investigation into a merger between laundry companies in a brief announcement Wednesday after approving a buyer for one of the businesses. The Competition and Markets Authority had ruled that JLA New Equityco Ltd.'s acquisition of Washstation Ltd. must be broken up because it would result in less competition and those customers would have to pay more for services or receive them at a lower quality. Last month, the CMA approved the sale of Washstation to a company called Katy Mitchell and Solingen Private Equity. The CMA also added Wednesday that as...

