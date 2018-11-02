Ex-NFLer Must Arbitrate Award Beef With Litigation Funder

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A former National Football League player must go to arbitration over his effort to avoid paying a litigation funder part of his $1.9 million award from the league's concussion settlement, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Wednesday. Toby Wright had argued his contract with Thrivest Specialty Funding was void because the NFL's settlement had barred assigning benefits from the deal to third parties, but U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody said Wednesday that the arbitration clause of the agreement could be severed from the rest and enforced, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Buckeye Check Cashing v. Cardegna. "The Supreme Court...

