In Win For Critics, Revised IRS Bill Excludes Free File

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A tax administration bill reintroduced Thursday in the House of Representatives comes without a provision that would codify into law an agreement between the IRS and private companies to offer free online tax filing, after the agreement came under fire. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., center, reintroduced the Taxpayer First Act, which would no longer codify an agreement between the IRS and businesses to offer free online tax filing. (AP) The Taxpayer First Act, or H.R. 3151, introduced by Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., would not codify the Free File Alliance unlike a previous iteration of the bill that passed the House in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS