Skadden-Led Chinese Online Tutoring Co. Prices $208M IPO

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Shares of venture-backed online tutoring company GSX Techedu Inc., represented by Skadden, remained relatively flat in debut trading Thursday after the company raised $208 million through an initial public offering that priced at the midpoint of its range. Beijing-based GSX late on Wednesday priced 19.8 million American depositary shares at $10.50, representing the middle of its projected range of $9.50 and $11.50. GSX shares dipped in their first day of trading, falling 2 cents to close at $10.48 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. GSX could ultimately raise $239.1 million if underwriters, advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, exercise...

