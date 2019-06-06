Feds Flag Potential BigLaw Conflicts In 'Varsity Blues'

Law360, Boston (June 6, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in the "Varsity Blues" case flagged several potential conflicts for BigLaw firms representing multiple parents in the college admissions cheating scandal, including Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP, Nixon Peabody LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP. The Boston U.S. Attorney’s Office flagged several potential conflicts that could arise from dual representation of parents in the headline-grabbing case and expressed concerns about defense attorneys’ ability to guard against overlap. They are asking the judge overseeing the case for a hearing to sort it out. Among the issues is that Latham & Watkins represents "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin...

