March 2020 Trial Set In AIG Bank Theft Sanctions Dispute

Law360, London (June 7, 2019, 3:03 PM BST) -- A dispute between the European arm of AIG and a Jordanian insurer suing the U.S. insurance giant after a multimillion-dollar theft from a Syrian bank is heading for trial in 2020, a court in London has confirmed. A three-day trial to determine whether American International Group Europe Ltd. owes Jordan Insurance Co. more than half a million dollars under a reinsurance agreement is scheduled to start on March 23, according to documents at the High Court. Judge Clare Moulder also set a series of filing deadlines on June 5 for evidence and expert reports due before the trial begins. AIG has refused to settle with the...

