15 Minutes With Smucker's General Counsel

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- While the 122-year-old J.M. Smucker Co. has evolved to meet the changing demands of consumers, it simultaneously has maintained its commitment to five core beliefs, a feat that can be difficult for companies that have acquired and integrated other businesses with their own cultures, said general counsel Jeannette Knudsen. Jeannette Knudsen Currently: Senior vice president, general counsel and secretary, Smucker Previously: Deputy general counsel and secretary, Smucker Law school: The University of Akron School of Law Those core values are quality, people, ethics, growth and independence. "Everybody who works here understands those, knows those and we live by those," Knudsen told Law360 in a...

