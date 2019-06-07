Issues To Watch In Fed. Circ. Hep C Drug Patent Case

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 3:10 PM EDT) -- In a fully briefed appeal scheduled for oral argument on July 9, 2019, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will again address the issue of enablement but in an area it rarely wades — the enablement of patent claims directed to a chemical genus defined by chemical structure. The case, Idenix Pharmaceuticals LLC v. Gilead Sciences Inc., may significantly alter patent practice in the chemical arts. The dispute centers around Gilead’s successful Sovaldi and Harvoni products, both of which are used to treat hepatitis C, or HCV. Idenix sued Gilead for infringement and obtained a $2.54 billion jury verdict...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS