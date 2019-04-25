Indicted Mass. Judge Seeks Info On Feds' Vows To Immigrant

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Massachusetts state court Judge Shelley Joseph, who was indicted for allegedly helping an unauthorized immigrant escape federal custody, requested additional discovery from the government Thursday, including evidence of any promises authorities may have made to the immigrant. Judge Joseph's attorneys sought information on whether the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts or other authorities had made any promises regarding the immigration status or detention of the immigrant, or had vowed not to prosecute him, his family or his friends. They also requested information about similar dealings with the immigrant's defense attorney and whether the office intends to prosecute him as...

