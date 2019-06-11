What To Know About New CFPB Investigative Demand Policy

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT) -- On April 23, 2019, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced a policy change to its civil investigative demand, or CID, process to provide entities with more information about the nature of the bureau’s investigations.[1] The CFPB indicated that it will provide additional information in its CIDs about the potentially applicable provisions of law that may have been violated. In addition, the bureau announced that, going forward, it will typically specify in its CIDs the business activities that are subject to its authority. The bureau also indicated that, in investigations where determining the extent of the bureau’s authority over the relevant activity is...

