Kirkland Nabs $57M Fees In 'Hard-Fought' Toys R Us Ch. 11

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A Virginia bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved a $57.3 million fees and expenses reward to Kirkland & Ellis LLP for shepherding retail chain Toys R Us through what the law firm called a "hard-fought" Chapter 11 liquidation. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Keith Phillips approved the payment for the more than a year Kirkland put in as counsel for the owner of the now-defunct toy chain in its Chapter 11 case. In its fee application filed in March, Kirkland said it was seeking about $55.7 million in fees for more than 62,000 hours of work on the case between Toys R Us' September...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS