Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Kirkland Nabs $57M Fees In 'Hard-Fought' Toys R Us Ch. 11

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A Virginia bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved a $57.3 million fees and expenses reward to Kirkland & Ellis LLP for shepherding retail chain Toys R Us through what the law firm called a "hard-fought" Chapter 11 liquidation.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Keith Phillips approved the payment for the more than a year Kirkland put in as counsel for the owner of the now-defunct toy chain in its Chapter 11 case. In its fee application filed in March, Kirkland said it was seeking about $55.7 million in fees for more than 62,000 hours of work on the case between Toys R Us' September...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Virginia Eastern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

September 19, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Most Popular