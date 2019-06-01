Dollar General To Pay Vt. $1.75M Over Pricing

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Dollar General has agreed to pay $1.75 million to end the state of Vermont’s claims that it advertised products on the shelf at a lower price than what was rung up at the register, the state attorney general announced on Thursday. Under the terms of the deal, Dollar General must implement a price accuracy policy to make sure that customers are charged the amount that’s labeled on the product and will carry out audits to make sure its products are accurately priced, Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said in a statement. Dollar General will also donate $100,000 to the Vermont Foodbank...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS