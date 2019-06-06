Chinese Co. Infringed Cholesterol Test Patents: ITC Judge

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A U.S. International Trade Commission judge found Thursday that health care company ACON Laboratories and its Chinese affiliate are importing cholesterol testing device strips that infringe two patents held by diagnostic health product maker Polymer Technology Systems Inc. Administrative Law Judge Clark S. Cheney agreed with most of PTS’ contention that ACON Laboratories Inc. and ACON Biotech (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd. have violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 by importing and selling device test strips that use methods covered by Polymer’s patents to measure total cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol and triglycerides in blood. PTS had alleged that numerous claims...

