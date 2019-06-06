House Dems Poised To Hold Trump Officials In Contempt

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- House Democrats are gearing up for a vote Tuesday to hold Attorney General William Barr and other key lieutenants of President Donald Trump in contempt for not complying with subpoenas, paving the way for court cases testing their power to haul top officials before Congress. The chamber is scheduled to vote on a resolution introduced Thursday by Rep. James McGovern, D-Mass., that authorizes Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., to seek civil enforcement in federal court of congressional subpoenas issued to Barr and former White House Counsel Don McGahn, setting up a clash with Republicans. It could also involve other House...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS