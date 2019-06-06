MoFo Brings On 4 Greenberg Partners To Open Miami Office

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP is expanding to Miami with four partners from Greenberg Traurig LLP, including the co-chair of Greenberg's Miami corporate practice. A source at MoFo confirmed Thursday the firm is establishing a presence in Miami — its first office in Florida and its 18th worldwide — with the help of Randy Bullard and three unnamed partners from Greenberg. Bullard, who in addition to leading Greenberg's corporate practice is also a founding member of the firm's global practice, has advised multinational clients on cross-border mergers and acquisitions and other transactions throughout Latin America, Europe and the United States. He has...

