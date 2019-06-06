Lego Customizer Builds TM Suit Against Rival

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The Minifig Co., which makes customized Lego figurines, has filed a trademark suit in Florida federal court accusing rival Citizen Brick of co-opting a similar-sounding domain name to trick customers into buying the rival’s custom Lego products. The complaint filed Thursday by Orlando-based toy company The Minifig Co. LLC alleges that Citizen Brick LLC, which is based in Chicago, has been using the domain name “theminifigco.com” to redirect users to the rival’s website that also sells Lego-compatible custom figurines. Despite an earlier cease-and-desist letter that got Citizen Brick to stop using the domain name for a time, the rival has been...

