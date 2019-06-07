Court Tosses Bid To Prosecute Boris Johnson For Brexit Claim

Law360, London (June 7, 2019, 2:26 PM BST) -- An attempt to prosecute Boris Johnson, the favorite to replace Theresa May as prime minister, for allegedly lying about the consequences of Brexit was thrown out by two judges at a London court on Friday after he mounted a legal challenge. The Conservative Party leadership contender was ordered by a judge at Westminster Magistrates' Court in May to face accusations of misconduct in public office over statements he made during the U.K.’s 2016 referendum on leaving the European Union. But at a judicial review hearing at the High Court on Friday, Justice Anne Rafferty, who was hearing the case with Justice Michael...

