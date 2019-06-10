UK Travel Insurance Medical Claims 'Double In A Decade'

Law360, London (June 10, 2019, 5:14 PM BST) -- Insurers paid out an average £1,368 ($1,740) for medical claims on travel insurance cover in 2018, nearly double what they handed over to policyholders 10 years earlier, figures from the Association of British Insurers reveal. The cost of claims for medical treatment overseas hit a record high in 2018, the ABI, the voice of the U.K.’s insurers, said — almost twice as high as the £768 average paid out in 2008. The figures show that the total amount that travel insurance companies lost to Brits abroad in 2018 was £400 million, the highest level since 2010. But the average premium paid...

