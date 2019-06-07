Swiss Re's UK Life Insurance Unit Gearing Up For IPO

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 2:07 PM EDT) -- Swiss Re said its life insurance and pensions-focused subsidiary ReAssure Group is moving forward with an initial public offering, filing a registration statement with U.K. regulators on Friday. Swiss Reinsurance Co. Ltd. said ReAssure Group PLC will go public via its registration document filed with the London Stock Exchange on Friday, following approval from the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority. The offering comes after Swiss Re said in August 2018 that it would explore taking ReAssure public. According to a company statement, as the ReAssure offering moves forward Swiss Re would look to pare down its holding in the company from 75%...

