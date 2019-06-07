Student Housing Investors Jailed After Defrauding Clients

Law360, London (June 7, 2019, 7:58 PM BST) -- Two men who allegedly set up a Ponzi-type scheme to pay off investors of their failed student housing development companies have been jailed for 21 months, a government agency said Friday. Judge Tony Cross sentenced Liam James Collins and David James Bone to 21 months in prison for participating in fraudulent business by a sole trader in breach of the Fraud Act 2006, the Insolvency Service said. The case, which was brought by the agency, had been set to go to trial at Manchester Crown Court on May 15 and was estimated to last five weeks, but both men entered a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS