Surveyor Says Insurer's Cracked Building Claim Is Too Late

Law360, London (June 8, 2019, 2:10 AM BST) -- A surveyor pushed Friday to escape a Direct Line Insurance Group unit's £626,000 ($798,000) lawsuit over a botched construction audit, arguing that the insurer waited too long to file suit over problems at a Manchester apartment building. Construction Auditing Services Ltd. told London's High Court that the statute of limitations had expired before the Direct Line Insurance Group PLC unit filed its suit after learning the building had a construction flaw that made it susceptible to cracking. U.K. Insurance Ltd., which underwrites the insurance policies of Direct Line subsidiary National Insurance and Guarantee Corp. sued after it was hit with an insurance claim over...

