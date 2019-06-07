Latham Adds Crowell & Moring Fintech Duo In DC

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP is building its fintech practice with the addition of two Crowell & Moring LLP attorneys experienced in adapting new and creative technologies to an array of financial services and institutions worldwide, the firm announced Friday. Mitchell Rabinowitz and Jenny Cieplak have joined the firm as partners in the corporate department’s financial institutions and fintech industry groups in Washington, D.C. They both join from Crowell & Moring, where Rabinowitz was a corporate and transactional partner and Cieplak served as corporate counsel to financial institutions and commercial users of technology. “Mitch and Jenny are exciting additions to the integrated...

