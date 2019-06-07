CFPB Delays Compliance Date For Key Part Of Payday Rule

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has extended the deadline for lenders to come into compliance with the underwriting requirements of its controversial payday rule, cementing a proposed delay of more than a year while the agency looks at rescinding them. The CFPB said in a nearly 90-page final rule released late Thursday that the new compliance date for the payday rule’s underwriting provisions has been officially pushed back to Nov. 19, 2020, an extension of 15 months from the August date that the agency had previously set. The agency said it had decided such a delay is appropriate while it finishes...

