Pierce Bainbridge Sued By Ex-Partner. Again.

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Litigation boutique Pierce Bainbridge's fight with ex-partner Donald Lewis escalated on Friday when the attorney launched a defamation action against his former firm, marking the third lawsuit in an ongoing fray that has included accusations of sexual assault and financial fraud. The latest complaint, filed in New York state court, comes a few weeks after Lewis and Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP lobbed cross-complaints of misconduct at each other, following the breakdown of talks toward a potential settlement. In the new action, Lewis accuses the firm, its managing partner John Pierce and partner Denver Edwards of waging a "scorched-earth...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS