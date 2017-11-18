Consignment Sale Workers Are Employees, DC Circ. Says

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Individuals who helped sell children’s merchandise for a consignment organizer were correctly deemed by the U.S. Department of Labor to be employees who were entitled to minimum wages and not volunteers as the company claimed, the D.C. Circuit ruled Friday. In a per curiam decision, a two-judge panel upheld a September 2017 decision by U.S. District Judge Christopher Reid Cooper awarding summary judgment to the DOL over claims by Rhea Lana Inc. that the agency improperly determined its consignors should be paid as employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The consignors, who supplied children’s clothes and toys and could also...

