Eaton Seeks To Appeal $187M Tax Court Foreign Subsidiary Ruling

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Eaton Corp. is seeking to appeal a U.S. Tax Court decision that added $187 million to its income by requiring foreign subsidiaries to include distributive shares in calculating gross income as well as profit for U.S. income tax purposes. The February decision will “materially affect” a new claim by the Internal Revenue Service that Eaton’s foreign subsidiaries loaned money to an Eaton company, raising the firm’s income by $65.6 million, Eaton said in a Thursday brief asking the Tax Court’s permission to immediately appeal the decision to the Sixth Circuit. “Deferring the appeal until after the completion of all proceedings related...

