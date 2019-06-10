'Rocket Docket' Justifies Its Name For 11th Straight Year

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- For the 11th year in a row, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia “rocket docket” is the fastest federal civil trial court in the country. This year, the EDVA rocket docket (Alexandria, Richmond, Newport News and Norfolk) won the “gold medal” with a median time to trial of 13.2 months.[1] The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida took the “silver” with 15.1 months. And the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina took the “bronze” with 18.3 months. The slowest-pokes included the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York...

