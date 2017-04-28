DC Circ. Revives Ex-City Employees' Discrimination Suit

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Fired workers can probe employers' reasons for including them in mass layoffs under federal discrimination law, a split D.C. Circuit panel said Friday in an opinion reviving a proposed class action alleging the Washington social work agency's reduction in force roped in too many black workers. The majority reversed a trial court's finding that the workers could not sue the city under a "disparate impact" theory — which alleges a seemingly neutral policy had an unfair impact on a protected class — because the city's nuanced approach to the layoffs did not amount to a "particular employment practice" that could be...

