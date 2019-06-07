Right Splinters Over Threat To Mich. Trial Judge Nominee

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's nomination of Michael Bogren for a judgeship in Michigan's Western District is in peril after a blistering onslaught from social conservatives, who complain his attacks on a religiously motivated couple opposing gay marriage on behalf of a client crossed a line. Bogren has faced a sustained barrage from freshman Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and other conservatives over what they see as his untenable views on religious liberty. With at least two more lawmakers joining in the fracas, one legal observer said Friday it appears Bogren is now "toast," and other Washington sources concurred. The uproar over Bogren has...

