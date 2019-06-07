Feds Send Clear Message With Flurry Of Fintech Cases

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The past 12 months have seen the SEC show leniency in its first-ever settlement over an unregistered initial coin offering, FinCEN determine that peer-to-peer cryptocurrency exchangers are money transmitters subject to banking laws, and prosecutors target a massive $4 billion crypto pyramid scheme. As the SEC ramps up for its next battle over what constitutes a security in its suit against mobile messaging app Kik following a $100 million unregistered ICO, let's take a look at the most influential enforcement actions in the past year. In the Matter of Gladius Network LLC Cybersecurity startup Gladius Network LLC escaped a U.S. Securities...

