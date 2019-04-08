Drug Cos. Hit Back In High Court 'Blocking Patent' Fight

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A group of generic-drug makers pushed the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to uphold the so-called “blocking patent” doctrine that was used to strike down multiple Acorda Therapeutics patents for multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra, opening the door for companies to launch generic versions of the medication. In a response brief, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Roxane Laboratories Inc. — now known as Hikma Labs Inc. — and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. urged the high court not to take up Acorda’s appeal of a ruling that wiped out its four patents for being too obvious. Under the blocking patent doctrine, evidence that a patent is...

