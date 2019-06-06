Murray Energy Says W.Va. County Can't Regulate Coal Ops

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia county is improperly attempting to regulate water quality and impose fines on the company’s coal mining operations, a Murray Energy Corp. entity told a federal court Friday, arguing state and federal laws preempt a new local ordinance. Murray Maple Eagle Coal LLC is seeking to block an order from the Fayette County Commission finding that operations at the Maple Eagle No. 1 Mine are contaminating a nearby watershed with iron and ordering the company to conduct testing and other work by a deadline that has now passed. Murray told the court that without a preliminary injunction, it could face...

