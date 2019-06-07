Wis. Marketplace Provider Language Too Broad, COST Says

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Wisconsin should change language in a marketplace facilitator bill to ensure that entities that merely advertise products or assist in payments are not considered marketplace facilitators, the Council on State Taxation has said. The council recommended in a letter sent Thursday that Wisconsin lawmakers change provisions in A.B. 251 to more definitively exclude advertisers and other non-facilitators from the definition of a marketplace facilitator. The council also recommended broader exceptions for marketplace sellers that are already remitting sales and use tax to allow such sellers to continue to remit the tax. The bill would require marketplace facilitators to collect and remit...

