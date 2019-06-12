Law Firms Can Do Better With Their Mentoring Programs

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 1:56 PM EDT) -- When you’re a brand new lawyer, it can feel like a display of vulnerability to ask for a mentor. Many firms place their associates into official mentoring programs, but the results are mixed. These mentoring programs are sometimes fruitful and helpful, and other times barely play a role in a young lawyer’s path. I was a litigator for almost a decade, and while there were some partners I worked for that I looked up to and tried to emulate, I was largely left to my own devices. While I may have emotionally appreciated that leeway as a demonstration of trust, I...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS