Convicted Charter School Operator Hit With Racketeering Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A former charter school operator convicted of defrauding Florida schools out of millions of dollars is being sued for racketeering by schools that he and his business associates ripped off by using shell companies to sell them school supplies at grossly inflated prices. Three public, nonprofit charter school organizations in Florida that receive funding from local, state and federal sources filed a federal lawsuit Friday against Marcus May, his business associates and their shell companies, many of which appear to be named after fictional characters and companies from Ayn Rand’s novel, Atlas Shrugged. The lawsuit alleges violation of the federal Racketeer Influenced...

