Pakistan Fights India For Control Of £35M Fund In UK Trial

Law360, London (June 10, 2019, 9:07 PM BST) -- Lawyers for India and Pakistan both claimed Monday they have a legal right to access funds in a bank account that was set up in the Partition era, kicking off a trial in London over the long-contested right to the fund, which is now worth £35 million ($44 million). Khawar Querishi QC, counsel for Pakistan, said at the High Court that his client is the beneficial owner of the £1 million that the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad transferred in September 1948 to a National Westminster Bank PLC account in London held by the first high commissioner of the then-newly formed Pakistan....

