Ex-Deutsche Bank Exec Faces Euribor-Rigging Trial In London

Law360, London (June 10, 2019, 6:42 PM BST) -- Prosecutors for the Serious Fraud Office are due to open their case Tuesday against a former Deutsche Bank director accused of conspiring to rig a key benchmark interest rate used to price trillions of dollars of securities. Andreas Hauschild, a former managing director and member of the bank's financial executive committee, is charged with conspiracy to defraud in connection with alleged manipulation of the Euro Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor. Hauschild was charged in November 2015 but failed to appear for a hearing at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in January 2016. He was later arrested in Italy and eventually extradited to the...

