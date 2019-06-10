Trio Jailed Over ‘Crash For Cash’ Whiplash Scam

Law360, London (June 10, 2019, 5:52 PM BST) -- Three ‘cash for crash’ fraudsters have been jailed for a combined five years and 10 months after making bogus whiplash claims worth £28,000 ($35,000), the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department said Monday. Mohammed Azam, Husnain Ahmed and Sufyan Lone were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday for deliberately colliding with a driver on a highway slip road while travelling at more than 80 kilometers an hour in order to make a fake claim for neck injuries. After the crash, all three men put in personal injury claims for whiplash. In total, the fraudulent claims amounted to £28,161,...

