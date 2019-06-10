Revolution Cannabis Names Groupon Atty As GC

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Illinois cannabis company Revolution Enterprises on Monday announced it has hired Groupon's former chief compliance officer as its new general counsel, bolstering its leadership just days after the Prairie State's Legislature voted to legalize recreational cannabis. Alissa "Ali" Jubelirer, a seven-year veteran of the Chicago-based coupon site, joins Revolution as the company considers its future now that Illinois' market will include recreational users. Jubelirer will help steer Revolution as it expands in both Illinois and other states, as the company is poised to build a medical marijuana business in Florida, she said. It will likely move on to other states after that, she added....

