Bitcoin 'Inventor' Wants $10B Suit Kicked To State Court

Law360, Miami (July 10, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The Australian computer scientist who claims to have invented Bitcoin told a Florida federal court Wednesday that it does not have jurisdiction over a $10.2 billion lawsuit alleging he stole his late business partner's bitcoins, urging the judge to punt the case to state court. Attorneys for Craig Wright, who says he invented the cryptocurrency and is facing the multibillion-dollar suit from the estate of former business partner Dave Kleiman, asked U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom for judgment on the pleadings during a hearing. They argued that there are no federal issues in the suit and that one of the plaintiffs,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS