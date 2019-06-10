House OKs IRS Bill Again, This Time Without Free File Pact

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The House of Representatives on Monday again passed a tax administration bill, this time without a provision that would codify into law a partnership between the Internal Revenue Service and companies such as Intuit and H&R Block to provide free online tax filing services. An updated tax administration bill introduced by Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., passed the House of Representatives on Monday. (AP) The House passed the Taxpayer First Act, or H.R. 3151, by a voice vote, a procedure reserved for noncontroversial measures. Unlike a previous iteration of the bill, Monday’s version would not write into law the Free File Alliance, through which...

