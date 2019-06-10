High Court Superfund Case Could Limit Private Cleanup Suits

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court could short-circuit a Montana ruling that has the potential to expose companies to unexpected Superfund site cleanup costs beyond those they agree to in deals with the federal government. The court granted review Monday of the Montana Supreme Court's decision upholding a lower state court's ruling that residents can sue BP America Ltd. unit Atlantic Richfield Co. for costs related to cleaning up their properties, even though the company already settled with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over the site. While the Montana high court would allow the claim to proceed to trial, Arco is hoping the justices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS