Firms Must Ditch 'Rigid' Culture Or Lose Millennial Talent

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Law firms need to change their culture to keep top female and millennial lawyers from leaving, as personnel turnover — especially among young attorneys — has reached its highest level ever, a paper published Monday warns. In the paper, legal services provider Obelisk Support identifies several big issues facing firms, including gender inequality and lawyers abandoning private practice to work for a company in-house, where the environment is typically more tech-savvy and open to flexible workplace policies. Twenty percent of lawyers now work in-house, a number that has more than doubled over the past 15 years, according to the report. But now...

