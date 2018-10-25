Alice Blocks Investment Program Patent, Fed. Circ. Affirms

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT) -- An inventor's investment management program is too abstract to qualify for patent protection, the Federal Circuit affirmed Monday. A three-judge panel shot down inventor Mark Greenstein's bid to have his patent application approved, agreeing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that his invention can't beat the test the U.S. Supreme Court set out in Alice v. CLS Bank. The application covers using standard computer procedures to allocate returns to investors in a fund, the court said. More specifically, the proposed patent covers options for improving the management of investments by "better allocating risk and returns among plan participants based upon...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS