UK Co. LendInvest Securitizes £259M In Mortgage Loans

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- United Kingdom-based property finance marketplace LendInvest has securitized £259 million ($328.75 million) of its buy-to-let mortgage loans, making it the first such fintech platform in the U.K. to securitize its own assets, the company announced Monday. LendInvest securitized £259 million of its prime buy-to-let mortgage loans in a residential mortgage-backed security transaction and received a AAA rating from both Moody’s Corporation and Fitch Ratings, according to the company. Citibank served as the sole arranger for the transaction, and was joined by BNP Paribas and HSBC as joint lead managers, Lendinvest said in a press release. “This securitisation provides us with funding...

