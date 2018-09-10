That Was Guacward: Brother Always Had Right To Avocado IP

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A Dominican avocado company has dropped its plant patent infringement suit against a competitor run by the inventor's brother, telling a Florida federal court that he always had a right to use the patented avocado. Agroindustria Ocoeña SA conceded on Monday that Manuel Castillo Pimentel, owner of Avocados Plus Inc., was always allowed to use the avocado known as Carla. The plant's inventor, Carlos Castillo Pimentel, had assigned the patent to AIOSA, and also "authorized the provision and unrestricted use" of the tree's parts to his brother, the parties said. "The parties, having reached agreement that Manuel Castillo Pimentel and Avocados...

